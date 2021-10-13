US panel backtracks on daily aspirin advice

The task force, a panel of 16 independent experts in disease prevention appointed by the US Department of Health and Human Services, also said evidence was insufficient to say that low-dose aspirin use reduces the occurrence or death due to colorectal cancer.

The recommendation, if finalised, would replace an earlier one from the panel, which in 2016 said daily low-dose aspirin may also help protect against colorectal cancer in people who are taking it to prevent heart attacks and strokes.

The new recommendation does not include people who have previously suffered a heart attack or stroke and taking daily aspirin to prevent a subsequent cardiovascular event. The panel said they should continue the regimen unless told otherwise by their clinician.

“It’s hard to know the degree to which any particular piece of evidence, whether an individual study or a practice guideline, will ultimately move the field,” said Caleb Alexander, professor of epidemiology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, who was not a member of the task force.