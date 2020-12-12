Water on Mars not as widespread as previously thought: Study

Researchers have revealed that water on Mars, in the form of brines, may not be as widespread as previously thought.

The research team combined data on brine evaporation rates, collected through experiments at the centre's Mars simulation chamber, with a global weather circulation model of the planet to create planetwide maps of where brines are most likely to be found.

According to the study, published in The Planetary Science Journal, brines are mixtures of water and salts that are more resistant to boiling, freezing and evaporation than pure water.

Finding them has implications for where scientists will look for past or present life on Mars and where humans who eventually travel to the planet could look for water.