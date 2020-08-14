What researches reveal about coronavirus so far

Among participants who tested for COVID-19, those who used just e-cigarettes were five times more likely to report a positive test.

Those who had ever used both e-cigarettes and cigarettes were seven times more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

David Christiani of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, who was not involved in the research, told Reuters there are many reasons why people who vape would be at increased risk of getting COVID-19.

Studies have shown that “vaping liquids impair local immunity in the nose and the rest of the respiratory tract. Once those defenses are impaired, it's going to make people more viable to infection,” Christiani said.

Also, the study authors noted, vaping involves repeated touching of the mouth and face, which is associated with the spread of the virus.