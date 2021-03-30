WHO experts say Covid probably came to humans from animals

Covid-19 probably passed to humans from a bat via an intermediary animal, an international expert mission to China concluded in a report seen by AFP Monday, while all but ruling out a laboratory leak.

But the report, drafted by World Health Organization-appointed international experts and their Chinese counterparts, offers no definitive answers on how the new coronavirus jumped to humans.

Covid-19 has killed more than 2.7 million people worldwide in the 15 months since it emerged, forcing governments around the world to introduce restrictions that have battered the global economy.

Ahead of a meeting with world leaders, UN chief Antonio Guterres called for more debt relief for the poorest countries struggling with the economic fallout from the pandemic.

In the United States, there was good news about progress of its vaccine roll-out, but president Joe Biden warned Americans that the battle was still far from over.

Mexico, meanwhile, released new figures on excess deaths which suggest its official coronavirus death toll—already the third highest in the world—is a massive underestimate.