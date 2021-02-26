WHO experts warn health risk of ‘post-Covid’ symptoms

As Covid-19 transmission rates seemingly decline across the European Region, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge expressed health concerns over “long-Covid” or “post-Covid” symptoms at a virtual press conference on Thursday.

“The disability following SARS-CoV-2 infection lingers on for months with severe social, economic, health and occupational consequences,” said Kluge, who identified the issue as “a clear priority for WHO, and of the utmost importance.”

According to Kluge, a total of 38 million infection cases had been registered in the European Region since the pandemic began, and “one in ten Covid-19 sufferers remain unwell after 12 weeks, and many for much longer”, the Xinhua news agency reported.

“Yet stories of those who should have ‘recovered’, but whose lives were still affected by debilitating symptoms soon emerged. Regrettably, some were met with disbelief or lack of understanding,” said Kluge.