With SpaceX partnership, ISS enters its 'Golden Age' -- but what comes next?

After 20 years of continuous habitation, the International Space Station has entered its "Golden Age" and is abuzz with activity -- thanks in large part to the return of US rocket launches via commercial partner SpaceX.

But though the near- future of this symbol of post-Cold War cooperation is assured, NASA wants to begin disengaging by the end of the decade, leaving a gap that the private sector and China hope to fill.

"This space station has become the spaceport we wanted it to be," Kathy Lueders, chief of NASA's human spaceflight program said at a recent press briefing.

The end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011 left America dependent on Russian Soyuz rockets for "taxi" rides to the giant satellite.

SpaceX changed that last year with the success of its Crew Dragon, which is now preparing for its second routine crewed flight, and third overall, in April.

"Our recent agreements with the American private industry has allowed us to bring more people to space, more people to the International Space Station," said Joel Montalbano, NASA's ISS program manager.

Since the spacecraft can carry four people -- compared to three for Soyuz -- the standard crew size for the space station has grown from six to seven people.

The ISS therefore needs a new bed -- with assembly currently underway.

SpaceX's Crew-2 mission blasts off from Florida on 22 April, and the four astronauts will overlap for a few days with the crew of Crew-1 before that team returns from its six-month mission.

During this time, the station will accommodate no fewer than 11 people.

"We're going to be kind of I think in a campout mode," joked Crew-2 spacecraft commander Shane Kimbrough.

"We just find a place to sleep on a wall somewhere or on the ceiling, it doesn't matter up there."