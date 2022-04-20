Yellow fever mosquito can be tackled by using nanoparticles: Study

The yellow fever mosquito was a species native only to Africa before being mistakenly introduced to the new world due to the slave trade in the 16th century.

Highly adaptable, it has since become an invasive species in North America, but researchers at The Ohio State University may have found a way to squash the pesky population in its juvenile stages.

Recently published in the journal Insects, a new paper describes how mosquitoes have evolved a natural resistance to some chemical insecticides, and offers an alternative called carbon black, a type of carbon-based nanoparticles, or CNPs.