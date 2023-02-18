Japan's new rocket fails to blast off

Japan's next-generation rocket failed to launch on Friday after an apparent ignition problem, the national space agency said.

The H3 rocket -- the successor to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)'s H-IIA model, which debuted in 2001 -- was meant to launch mid-morning from Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan.

But "it appears that we failed to ignite the two solid rocket boosters, after successfully igniting the main liquid engines," JAXA spokesman Nobuyoshi Fujimoto told AFP.