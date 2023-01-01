Scientists map key protein structure of Hepatitis C virus

A team led by scientists at Scripps Research and the University of Amsterdam has achieved an important goal in virology: mapping, at high resolution, critical proteins that stud the surface of the Hepatitis C virus (HCV) and enable it to enter host cells.

The discovery, reported in Science on 21 October, 2022, details key sites of vulnerability on the virus -- sites that can now be targeted effectively with vaccines.

"This long sought-after structural information on HCV puts a wealth of previous observations into a structural context and paves the way for rational vaccine design against this incredibly difficult target," says study co-senior author Andrew Ward, professor in the Department of Integrative Structural and Computational Biology at Scripps Research.