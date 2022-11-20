Twitter turmoil, staff exodus aggravate security concerns

Twitter's owner Elon Musk has pledged the platform will not become a "hellscape," but experts fear a staff exodus following mass layoffs may have devastated its ability to combat misinformation, impersonation and data theft.

Twitter devolved into what campaigners described as a cesspit of falsehoods and hate speech after recent layoffs cut half the company's 7,500 staff and fake accounts proliferated following its botched rollout of a paid verification system.

Further throwing the influential platform into disarray -- and raising doubt about its very existence -- reports said hundreds of employees chose to depart the company Thursday in defiance of an ultimatum from Musk.