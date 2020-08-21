After Google services, WhatsApp experiences outage

After Google, Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Thursday evening experienced outages globally as users faced connection issues as well as could not send or receive messages in several parts of the world.

According to WABetainfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp in Beta,, the issue was at the server side and did not “depend on WhatsApp version of network connection.

“WhatsApp is experiencing a partial outage for several users. It’s not possible to use the service because the server is down. Note that some users might still be able to use the service,” said the portal.