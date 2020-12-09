China bans US travel firm Tripadvisor’s app, 104 others

China on Tuesday said it has removed leading US travel platform Tripadvisor’s app along with 104 other mobile apps from various online stores in the country as part of cleaning up the internet.

Most of the apps that were banned belonged to local Chinese companies but it was not clear why the country blocked Tripadvisor.

“As of Tuesday afternoon, Tripadvisor’s website was still accessible in China,” reports CNN.

The Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement that it had removed 105 apps it considered to be “illegal,” including the US travel giant.