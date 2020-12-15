Facebook launches another Tik Tok-rival Collab for iOS users

Taking on Chinese short-video making platform TikTok once again, Facebooks has launched a new iOS app called Collab for making and mixing music with friends in the pandemic.

The experimental app for making collaborative music videos is now available on the App Store in the US.

Part of the Facebook’s app-focused New Product Experimentation (NPE) team, the app allows users to create short-form music videos by combining up to three independent videos of 15-second timeframe.

According to a report in TechCrunch, the users can either create a collab by playing along with someone else’s video or “just swipe on one of the three rows to choose a different video to slot into the mix from those available”.

“As you discover musicians you like to play along with, you can favourite them in the app to be notified when they post new clips. This also personalises the main feed,” the report said late on Monday.