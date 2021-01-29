Facebook ‘supreme court’ overturns four content-removal rulings

Facebook’s newly-launched ‘supreme court’ issued its first rulings on Thursday, overturning four of five decisions to remove controversial posts from the platform.

The initial batch of rulings did not include Donald Trump’s indefinite suspension from Facebook and Instagram after the storming of the US Capitol, but the board said last week it agreed to consider that case.

The four overturned decisions included a post that asserted that France lacked a health care strategy and included claims that a cure for COVID-19 exists.

This post was initially removed on grounds that it contributed to “risk of imminent... physical harm.” But the review board said Facebook’s rule on misinformation and imminent harm was “inappropriately vague.”