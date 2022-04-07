Facebook takes down Brazil environmental disinformation network with ties to military

Facebook owner Meta Platforms said on Thursday it had removed a network of social media accounts with ties to the Brazilian military that posed as fake nonprofits to play down the dangers of deforestation.

The comments by Meta, published in a quarterly report, pose a reputational risk to Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro. The far-right former army captain, a longtime skeptic of environmentalism, has deployed the armed forces to the Amazon on unsuccessful missions to reduce destruction of the world's largest rainforest.