Facebook users slam new design as nightmare, confusing

Facebook users have slammed the new design as confusing, threatening to leave the platform as the social network plans to implement the new user interface (UI) from 1 September for its 2.7 billion monthly active users.

The classic Facebook web design with blue navigation bar will no longer be available for desktop users starting 1 September.

Meanwhile, Facebook users have flooded other social media platforms like Twitter, saying the new design is utterly confusing.

“@Facebook Your new web interface SUCKS!!!! It doesn’t work (posting pictures makes it crash) and it’s ugly and incomprehensible. Please, please, please go back to the simpler AND SMALLER user interface. I’m gonna be stuck using mobile forever if you don’t. Couldn’t hate it more,” one user commented on Twitter.