Facing scrutiny, WhatsApp defers new data privacy policy

Facing intense criticism worldwide and now a court case in India, WhatsApp has deferred its new data privacy policy and no one will lose his or her account from February 8 for not accepting the updated terms of service, the Facebook-owned platform said on Saturday.

WhatsApp said they are moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms.

“No one will have their account suspended or deleted on 8 February. We’re also going to do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security works on WhatsApp,” the company informed.

“We’ll then go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on 15 May”.