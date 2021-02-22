FB, Google, Microsoft adopt Australian misinformation code

Top tech giants like Facebook, Google, Microsoft, TikTok and Twitter have agreed on adopting the Australian Code of Practice on Disinformation and Misinformation that aims to address the spread of fake news and disinformation on online platforms.

The code, prepared by the Digital Industry Group Inc (DiGi), a non-profit industry association, will be reviewed in 12 months, reports ZDNet.

The code will apply to certain products and services that are delivered to end users in Australia, such as user-generated sponsored and shared content.

Private messaging services, email services, and enterprise services are excluded from the code.