Instagram removes ‘Recent’ tab on hashtag pages before US polls

As the US enters the election week, Instagram has temporarily removed the Recent tab on hashtag pages to stop the spread of harmful content around the presidential polls.

In a normal scenario when people search a hashtag on Instagram, they can choose between the Top posts or the most recent ones.

Now, they can only view the top posts on the Facebook-owned platform.

“Starting today, for people in the US, we will temporarily remove the ‘Recent’ tab from hashtag pages. We’re doing this to reduce the real-time spread of potentially harmful content that could pop up around the election,” Instagram said in a tweet on Friday.