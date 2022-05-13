Musk shelves $44-billion Twitter deal 'temporarily', shares slump

Meanwhile, Tesla shares, against which Musk has secured $6.25 billion in funding for the acquisition, were up about 5 per cent.

“Twitter-deal temporarily on hold for pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts does indeed represent less than 5 per cent of users,” Musk told his 92 million plus Twitter followers on Friday.

In his latest tweet, Musk referred to a Reuters’ story from 2 May that said Twitter had estimated that false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5 per cent of its monetisable daily active users during the first quarter, when it recorded 229 million users who were served advertising.