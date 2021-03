Services restricted in Bangladesh: Facebook

Social network Facebook and its messaging app have been down in Bangladesh since Friday, the US tech giant said on Saturday, as protesters oppose Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s two day visit to the country.

Four people were killed on Friday after police opened fire after protesters allegedly attacked a police station in the Bangladeshi city of Chittagong during a demonstration against Modi’s visit.

“We’re aware that our services have been restricted in Bangladesh,” Facebook said in a statement. “We’re working to understand more and hope to have full access restored as soon as possible.”