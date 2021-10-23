Shares in Trump-linked social media venture surge again

A new investment vehicle linked to Donald Trump's fledgling media venture soared again Friday in a frenzy that reflects the former president's staying power, as well as a stock market increasingly prone to casino-like tendencies.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp, which is set to merge with Trump's Media & Technology Group (TMTG) startup, surged Friday prompting a temporary trading halt for a second straight day.

Shares ended at $94.20, more than doubling its value from Thursday and more than nine times the price on Wednesday afternoon before the venture was announced.

"It's a piling in effect. Everyone is just hoping the next person who comes is willing to pay more," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.