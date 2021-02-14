Tweets could reveal impact of anti-depressant drugs

Researchers have found that an analysis of tweets could reveal if anti-depressant drugs are having the desired impact on the patients.

The study by researchers of the Research Programme on Biomedical Informatics (GRIB) from Universitat Pompeu Fabra (UPF) and Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM) in Barcelona, Spain, have identified behavioural and linguistic changes in tweets in Spanish published by users suffering from depression and who are taking medication to treat this disease.

They focused on the changes in the features of the messages that may be associated with treatment with anti-depressant drugs.

The most notable results revealed that during periods in which users said they were receiving anti-depressant drug treatment, their Twitter activity increased with longer messages but posting fewer messages at night, according to the study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research.