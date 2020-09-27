Twitter beefs up security for internal tools from potential misuse

To further secure its internal tools from potential misuse after the massive crypto hack in July, Twitter has rolled out phishing-resistant security keys, requiring its team to use them when authenticating to systems around the world.

The move, the company said, is to help reduce the risk of an unauthorised third-party gaining access to Twitter internal systems using compromised employee credentials.

The 15 July hack resulted in Twitter profiles for celebrities, executives and public figures sending out tweets advertising a bitcoin scam.

Twitter then admitted that the hackers “targeted a small number of employees through a phone spear phishing attack,” that “relies on a significant and concerted attempt to mislead certain employees and exploit human vulnerabilities to gain access to our internal systems.”