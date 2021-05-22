Twitter to let anyone apply for account verification under new guidelines

Anybody will be able to for the verification by following a simple process through the Account Settings tab over the next few weeks.

After applying, Twitter says a user can expect a response "within a few days," but that timeline could open up to a few weeks depending on the volume of applications. "All applications will be evaluated by humans", Twitter said in a briefing with journalists this week, according to The Verge.

If a user's application for verification gets approved, then the blue checkmark badge will appear on his/her profile automatically. If otherwise happens, and a user still thinks he can qualify for verification, then he can reapply within 30 days of the company's decision.

The Verge reported that the original verification programme was launched by Twitter in 2009 but failed, giving reasons for finding the feature having "risk of impersonation" on users.

The new verification policy was introduced in January 2021 by the micro-blogging site with the six categories of accounts listed above that are eligible for verification. As per the January 2021 rules, accounts must have a verified email address or phone number, a profile image, and a display name to be eligible. Accounts may also lose their badge for "severe or repeated violation[s]" of Twitter's rules, The Verge has learnt.