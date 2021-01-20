YouTube extends ban on Trump channel ahead of inaugeration

Google-owned YouTube on Tuesday confirmed it extended a ban on new video being added to US president Donald Trump’s channel due to the potential for inciting violence.

The weeklong suspension of uploading or streaming live video to Trump’s channel had been set to lift on the eve of President-elect Joe Biden taking the oath of office.

“In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, the Donald J. Trump channel will be prevented from uploading new videos or livestreams for an additional minimum of seven days,” YouTube said in response to an AFP inquiry.

“As we shared previously, comments will continue to be indefinitely disabled under videos from the channel.”

Trump’s access to the social media platforms he has used as a megaphone during his presidency has been largely cut off since a violent mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington DC on 6 January.