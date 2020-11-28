YouTube for Android TV app now supports 8K video playback

The latest YouTube for Android TV update has reportedly started rolling out limited support for 8K streaming.

According to a report in Android Police, YouTube TV for Android v. 2.12.08 version includes support for 8K streaming to TVs running Android 10 and above.

The changelog states that the update brings 8K streaming support to a limited number of devices, but it doesn’t specify exactly which models are supported right now.

Apart from the limited 8K streaming support, the latest YouTube for Android TV update brings another noteworthy change - Cast Connect support.