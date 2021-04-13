YouTube testing with 'media literacy tips' as ads before videos

YouTube is testing a new experiment where it will occasionally play 15-second "media literacy" ads before videos to "prompt critical thinking".

The video streaming platform will play a short 15-second video offering useful tips on how to know what information to trust online, in place of an advertisement. Like many YouTube ads, this promo will be skippable, reports 9To5Google.

YouTube has updated their support page, listing many of the various experiments the video provider is currently trying, adding details about a new "media literacy" experiment.