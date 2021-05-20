Twitter users now can check Fleets

Micro-blogging site Twitter on 19 May announced that its users can now check ephemeral, Snapchat Stories-like Fleets while scrolling Tweets on their timeline.

The company said that it is rolling out the new feature on iOS and soon on Android, Indo-Asian News Service reports.

"When there's a blue circle around someone's avatar, tap it to see their Fleets. And if you see a purple circle around someone's avatar, tap it to join their Space," the company wrote on its platform.

Recently, the micro-blogging site added a collection of its animated stickers and emojis -- the latter of which the company calls "Twemoji".