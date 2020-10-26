US insists on need to ban TikTok

US president Donald Trump's administration has insisted on the need to ban TikTok due to national security concerns in a new court filing ahead of a plan to make the video app unavailable on 12 November.

The filing comes as the court considers the legality of the administration's bid to make the Chinese-owned app unavailable in the United States, where it has 100 million users.

"The president should not be prevented from regulating national security threats simply because a foreign adversary cloaks its activities within a media company," the filing on Friday at a federal court in Washington says.

The Trump administration is seeking to persuade the judge in the case to allow it to move forward with restrictions on the video-sharing app, which it claims has links to the Chinese government through its parent firm ByteDance.

In September, a temporary injunction prevented the government from removing TikTok from mobile application download platforms.