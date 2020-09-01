Xiaomi launches Redmi 9C with AI triple camera in Bangladesh

Xiaomi on Tuesday launched the latest addition to their budget line-up of devices in Bangladesh with the Redmi 9C.

“With each Redmi device, we are moving closer to making sure technology is available for everyone. Our aim with Redmi 9C is to further democratise the technology we have developed for the budget segment,” said Ziauddin Chowdhury, country general manager of Xiaomi Bangladesh.

Redmi 9C : The triple camera champion

This brand-new entry-level smartphone is equipped with a massive 6.53” Dot Drop display for an immersive viewing experience and a 5000mAh high-capacity battery that satisfies users who want to do more. Redmi 9C features MediaTek Helio G35, an octa-core gaming chipset which can go up to 2.3GHz.

Redmi 9C sports the AI triple camera that can quickly and easily capture crisp and clear images in a variety of situations. The device sports a 13MP main camera, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro camera and an LED flash. The AI selfie camera is powered by a 5MP sensor.

The back of the phone has a textured design that prevents fingerprints so that the device can retain its pristine look at all times. AI Face Unlock ensures that your device is secure from unauthorised access. Like its predecessors in the series, Redmi 9C also supports dual 4G standby SIM cards with a dedicated microSD card slot, and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Similar to other Redmi devices, Redmi 9C also upholds the highest levels of quality.

Price and availability?

Redmi 9C will be available in three color variants: Sunrise Orange, Twilight Blue and Midnight Grey. The 2GB+32GB variant will be available for Tk 10,999 while the 3GB+64GB variant will be available for Tk 12,499 across Authorized Mi Stores, and retail partners.

