YouTube's TikTok rival Shorts app hits 6.5b daily views

YouTube Shorts which is a TikTok-like short form video app continues to gain popularity with over 6.5 billion daily views as of March, up from 3.5 billion at the end of 2020, the company has announced.

YouTube had rolled out Shorts app feature in India in September last year.

Shorts is a new short-form video experience right on YouTube for creators and artists who want to shoot short, catchy videos using nothing but their mobile phones.

The company later rolled out the video streaming service on its platform in the US in Beta.

With over 2 billion monthly logged in users and over 1 billion hours of video watched every day, Google-owned YouTube is offering advertisers efficient reach to large audiences which are incremental to those found on TV.