Bangladesh off to a disappointing start at Bridge WC qualifier

Bangladesh make a poor start in the 22nd BFAME Championships, the qualifying tournament for the Bermuda Bowl, otherwise known as the World Cup of Bridge on Saturday at Lahore.
Bangladesh won against hosts Pakistan in their second match of the day but lost the first match against Jordan before finishing the day losing to UAE.
The men in red and green made a disastrous start as they lost by a big margin of 17.72-2.78 against Jordan. The first 13 boards of the 16-board round saw close battle but Bangladesh conceded 34 IMPS in the last boards to be beaten by 62-25.
In the second match of the day, however, they made a good comeback. Owing to some solid displays of new pair Bishwajit Saha and Rashedul Hasan they clinched an impressive 14.2-5.8 VP.
But the momentum was lost once against as they lost by 15-5 against UAE.
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, UAE and Jordan are fighting for the top two spots that will seal a place in the Bermuda Bowl. India. The teams will play against one another twice in the four-day competition.
UAE were on top after the end of the first day with 29.41 VP while India, the strongest side of the tournament, who were stunned by Jordan, were on the second spot with 24.48 points as Jordan, Bangladesh and Pakistan occupied the next three spots respectively.