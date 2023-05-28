PSG goalkeeper Rico in 'serious' condition after horse riding accident

Paris Saint-Germain back-up goalkeeper Sergio Rico is in "serious" condition after a horse-riding accident, the French club confirmed Sunday.

The 29-year-old Spaniard was on the bench for PSG as they won the Ligue 1 title on Saturday with a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg before heading to Spain, where the accident happened in El Rocio in Andalusia.

"He is in serious condition," said a PSG spokesperson, while Spanish newspaper Marca report he is "stable".

Rico was taken by helicopter to Seville's Virgen del Rocio hospital, where he was placed on life support, according to local TV channel Canal Sur, citing medical sources.