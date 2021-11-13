22nd Asian Archery Championship begins

Bangladesh Archery Federation’s (BAF) first vice-president Mohammad Hasan and World Archery Federation's secretary general Tommy Rene Josephine Dielen were present at the opening ceremony of the tournament as the special guests.
BAF president Lieutenant General (retd.) Mohammad Mainul Islam presided over the programme.
A total of 187 archers and officials from sixteen countries will take part in the week-long meet which will be contested in ten events.
These events includes recurve men's team event, recurve men's singles, recurve women's team event, recurve women's singles and recurve mixed team events, compound men's team event, compound men's singles, compound women's team event, compound women's singles, and compound women's team event.