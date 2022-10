Bangladesh have won a gold medal in the 4th Asia Cup Bridge Championship. Brig (Retd) Azizul Haque and Moazzem Hossain clinched the top position in the pair event for the seniors on Tuesday.

In the senior pair event, 14 pairs from 11 countries took part and all the players had to play 88 boards throughout 11 sessions.

Azizul and Moazzem scored 612.7 MP, 58 per cent of the maximum allocated points.