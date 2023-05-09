Bangladesh beat India again at BFAME

Bangladesh beat India once again on the fourth day of the 22nd BFAME Championships, the qualifying tournament for the Bermuda Bowl, otherwise known as the World Cup of Bridge on Tuesday at Lahore to gain some ground.
On the final session of the day the men in red and green India, whom they beat in the previous day in their earlier round match, by an impressive 29-15 to gain 13.74 VPS.
AHM Kamruzzaman and Asifur Rahman pair made a successful 6c in the last board to earn 13 IMPs as their counterparts made on 3NT in the corresponding board in the open room.
Bangladesh, however, lost the first session of the day by 11.48-8.52 against Pakistan and had a bye in the first session.
At the end of the fourth day Bangladesh catapulted to fourth position with 111.7 as UAE, who lost to Pakistan by 15-5, were in the fifth position with 109.31.
Tomorrow the round robin league will be finished with team playing thrice to each other. The top four will play in the semifinal.
Currently India are leading with 135.92, Pakistan are on second with 128.54 while Jordan are on third 114.93.