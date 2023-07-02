‘Awakened’ Djokovic eyes 8th Wimbledon title and 24th Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic has Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles as well as a 24th major in his sights as he closes in on a first calendar Grand Slam in 54 years.

Fresh from breaking out of a tie with Rafael Nadal for 23 Slams at the French Open, the 36-year-old Djokovic will comfortably be the overwhelming favourite at the All England Club when he starts his title defence on Monday.

With a 10th Australian Open and third Roland Garros already wrapped up this season, an eighth Wimbledon triumph would leave Djokovic needing just the US Open in September to emulate Rod Laver’s sweep of all four majors in 1969.

“He takes your legs, then he takes your soul, then he digs your grave and you have a funeral and you’re dead. Bye-bye. Thank you for coming,” said coach Goran Ivanisevic when asked to caption the Serb’s Grand Slam mindset.