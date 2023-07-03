Djokovic dries Wimbledon court before wiping floor with opponent

Novak Djokovic helped dry the grass on Wimbledon’s Centre Court with his towel before picking up where he had left off to beat Argentina’s Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) in his opening match on Monday.

The Serbian second seed was broken in the third game when he double-faulted but hit back immediately to level at 2-2.

Djokovic, chasing a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon men’s singles title, broke again in the eighth game before serving out for the set.

The covers were rushed on as soon as the defending champion had wrapped up the set, with rain falling in southwest London.