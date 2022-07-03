Alize Cornet knocks out world no. 1 Iga Swiatek in 3rd round

Iga Swiatek admitted she was "confused" over her tactics after French veteran Alize Cornet ended the top seed's 37-match unbeaten run at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Cornet, ranked 37, took advantage of an error-strewn performance from the Polish world number one to win 6-4, 6-2 on Court One in their third-round tie.

Swiatek was broken five times and made a total of 33 unforced errors in an uncharacteristically sloppy display.

The 21-year-old, who had won her previous six tournaments including the French Open, said she struggled to control the ball.

"I know I didn't play good tennis," said the world number one. "I was pretty confused about my tactics.