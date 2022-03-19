Sports

Bangladesh beat India twice to win two golds in archery

Sports Correspondent
Bangladesh archers Roman Shana and Nasrin Akter win the gold in archery
Bangladesh trumped India twice in the final on the same day to bag two gold medals in the Asia Cup Archery World Ranking Stage-1 in Phuket, Thailand on Saturday.

At first, Bangladesh archers Roman Shana and Nasrin Akter defeated the Indian pair of Salenke and Ridhi in the final of the mixed Recurve event. The Bangladeshi duo came from behind to defeat their Indian counterparts by 5-3 set points.

Not even one hour after winning their first medal in the ongoing tournament, Bangladesh won its second in the women’s team Recurve event.

The team of Nasrin Akter, Diya Siddique and Famida Sultana defeated their Indian counterparts in a tie-breaker by 5-4 set points in a hard fought final.

Bangladesh lost the first set by 47-48 points but bounced back with wins in the second and third set by 54-45 and 60-56 points respectively. The Indians won the fourth set by 56-50 points to take the game into a tie-breaker.

Bangladesh won the tie-breaker set by 28-27 points to win gold.

Bangladesh are certain to win at least two more medals as both competitors in the final of the women’s singles’ Recurve event, set to be held later on the day, are from Bangladesh. Nasrin Akter will have the chance to win her third gold in the tournament and she will be up against Diya Siddique in the final.

Shana has already been eliminated from the men’s singles’ Recurve event. But Bangladesh still has a chance to win a medal in the men’s event, as Hakim Ahmed will vie for bronze against Kazakhstan’s Abdullin Ilfat.

