Bangladesh beat India twice to win two golds in archery

Not even one hour after winning their first medal in the ongoing tournament, Bangladesh won its second in the women’s team Recurve event.

The team of Nasrin Akter, Diya Siddique and Famida Sultana defeated their Indian counterparts in a tie-breaker by 5-4 set points in a hard fought final.

Bangladesh lost the first set by 47-48 points but bounced back with wins in the second and third set by 54-45 and 60-56 points respectively. The Indians won the fourth set by 56-50 points to take the game into a tie-breaker.

Bangladesh won the tie-breaker set by 28-27 points to win gold.