Bangladesh lose 2 quick wickets at lunch, Tamim hits 3rd fifty

In the last two overs before the lunch break of day three of the second Test in Kandy on 1 May, Bangladesh lost Saif Hassan and Najmul Hossain Shanto for 25 and a duck, respectively.



However, right before their departure, Tamim Iqbal registered his third consecutive fifty in the series. At lunch, Bangladesh were 99 for two in 27 overs.

Sri Lanka posted 493 for seven before declaring their first innings.

This was after Taskin Ahmed removed Pathum Nissanka in the morning. It was the fourth wicket for the right-arm pacer.