Bangladesh send Scotland to bat

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah won the toss and sent Scotland to bat first in their first match at ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the first round Group B match at Al Amerat in Oman.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (capt), George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum Macleod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif and Brad Wheal.