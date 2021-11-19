Bangladesh win three medals in Asian Archery

Earlier, Bangladesh won the first medal on the second day of the tournament. Bangladesh archers (Nasrin, Beauty Roy and Diya Siddique) beat Vietnam by 5-3 sets to win the bronze medal.

Bangladesh won the second medal on the same day. In the recurve men's team event, Bangladesh archery team comprising Ruman Sana, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Ram Krishna Shaha won the bronze by defeating Kazakhstan by 6-2 sets.

Archery has not yet become a very popular sport in Bangladesh. However, the game has already exceeded a long way in the country and it already proofed by participating directly in the Olympics.