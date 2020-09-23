Blow for Rugby Australia as Qantas end sponsorship

"Qantas has had a very long association with Rugby Australia and the Wallabies, and we've stuck with each other during difficult times. Unfortunately, this pandemic has been the undoing."

Qantas had held the naming rights for the Wallabies since 2004, except during World Cup tournaments where regulations forbid such sponsorships.

An industry source familiar with the deal, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter, said it was valued at as much as A$5 million ($3.57 million) a year, including in-kind contributions such as flights.

Rugby Australia, who were already struggling financially before the coronavirus pandemic heavily disrupted their revenue stream, said the decision was "disappointing" but "understandable" in the current environment.

"There aren't many 30-year partnerships in Australian sport, and I want to thank Qantas for everything they have done for our great game," said interim chief executive Rob Clarke.

Clarke, who has made securing a new TV deal for Australian rugby beyond the end of this year the main goal of his time in charge, said there were more promising days ahead for the game.