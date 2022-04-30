Boris Becker jailed in Britain over bankruptcy

Becker told jurors he did not know the whereabouts of the memorabilia, including two of his three Wimbledon men's singles trophies.

Judge Deborah Taylor had released Becker -- who won Wimbledon as an unseeded teenager -- on conditional bail ahead of her sentencing decision on Friday.

Passing sentence, she told him: "You have not shown remorse, acceptance of your guilt and have sought to distance yourself from your offending and your bankruptcy.

"While I accept your humiliation as part of the proceedings, there has been no humility."

Taylor said Becker's previous conviction in Germany for tax offences was "a significant aggravating factor".

Becker arrived early for the hearing, wearing a striped purple and green tie in the Wimbledon colours, a white shirt and a charcoal grey suit.

He held hands with his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro as he walked into court past a bank of waiting reporters and cameras.

The star showed no emotion as he was sentenced, picking up his bag before being taken down to the cells.

There was no immediate word that Becker would appeal and he will lodge any legal challenge from behind bars.

US women's tennis great Chris Evert responded to Becker's imprisonment by tweeting: "Sorry to hear about @TheBorisBecker... fun to work with on @eurosport and always a gentleman."