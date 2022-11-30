India-New Zealand 3rd ODI ends in no result

Chasing a target of 220, New Zealand got off to a flying start as their openers Finn Allen and Devon Conway gathered 97 runs without losing a wicket. Allen trashed the Indian bowlers all around the ground to bring up his half-century in just 50 balls, reports news agency ANI.
Umran Malik then gave his team a big breakthrough as he dismissed Allen for 57 off 54 in the 17th over of the game. Skipper Kane Williamson then joined hands with Conway.
But rain soon starting pouring down in Christchurch with Conway unbeaten at 38 off 51 while Williamson was on naught.
Earlier, put to bat first, India were bundled out for just 219.
Washington Sundar top-scored with 51 off 64 while Shreyas Iyer played a knock of 49 runs off 59.
For New Zealand, Adam Milne and Daryl Mitchell bagged three-wicket hauls each while Tim Southee claimed two wickets.
India got off to a slow start. Opener Shubman Gill departed for 13 off 22 and skipper Shikhar Dhawan lost his wicket for 28 off 45 deliveries, leaving the Men in Blues’ at 55-2 inside 13 overs.
Rishabh Pant was sent packing after scoring 10 runs off 16 deliveries.
Suryakumar Yadav came out to bat but failed to deliver, losing his wicket to Milne for six runs.
Iyer fell one run short of his 14th ODI fifty off Lockie Ferguson in the 26th over.
Southee then gave India a big blow by dismissing Deepak Hooda for 12 in 25 balls in the 34th over, leaving India tottering at 149-6.
Sundar hit some lusty blows to complete his maiden ODI fifty, but India failed to play out all of their allotted overs, getting bundled out in 47.3 overs.