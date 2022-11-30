India-New Zealand 3rd ODI ends in no result

The third and final One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series between India and New Zealand was called off due to rain, with the hosts being able to score 104-1 in 18 overs at the time rain intervened and put any possibility of further action to rest.

This is the second straight match in the series which got washed out due to rain after New Zealand won the first ODI by seven wickets. The victory in the first ODI was enough for the Kiwis to win the series 1-0.