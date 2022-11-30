Cricket

India-New Zealand 3rd ODI ends in no result

Prothom Alo English Desk
Spectators take shelter under umbrellas at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand on 30 November, 2022 during the third ODI between New Zealand and IndiaAFP

The third and final One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series between India and New Zealand was called off due to rain, with the hosts being able to score 104-1 in 18 overs at the time rain intervened and put any possibility of further action to rest.

This is the second straight match in the series which got washed out due to rain after New Zealand won the first ODI by seven wickets. The victory in the first ODI was enough for the Kiwis to win the series 1-0.

Chasing a target of 220, New Zealand got off to a flying start as their openers Finn Allen and Devon Conway gathered 97 runs without losing a wicket. Allen trashed the Indian bowlers all around the ground to bring up his half-century in just 50 balls, reports news agency ANI.

Umran Malik then gave his team a big breakthrough as he dismissed Allen for 57 off 54 in the 17th over of the game. Skipper Kane Williamson then joined hands with Conway.

But rain soon starting pouring down in Christchurch with Conway unbeaten at 38 off 51 while Williamson was on naught.

Earlier, put to bat first, India were bundled out for just 219.

Washington Sundar top-scored with 51 off 64 while Shreyas Iyer played a knock of 49 runs off 59.

For New Zealand, Adam Milne and Daryl Mitchell bagged three-wicket hauls each while Tim Southee claimed two wickets.

India got off to a slow start. Opener Shubman Gill departed for 13 off 22 and skipper Shikhar Dhawan lost his wicket for 28 off 45 deliveries, leaving the Men in Blues’ at 55-2 inside 13 overs.

Rishabh Pant was sent packing after scoring 10 runs off 16 deliveries.

Suryakumar Yadav came out to bat but failed to deliver, losing his wicket to Milne for six runs.

Iyer fell one run short of his 14th ODI fifty off Lockie Ferguson in the 26th over.

Southee then gave India a big blow by dismissing Deepak Hooda for 12 in 25 balls in the 34th over, leaving India tottering at 149-6.

Sundar hit some lusty blows to complete his maiden ODI fifty, but India failed to play out all of their allotted overs, getting bundled out in 47.3 overs.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment