Bangladesh upbeat to face India amidst Shakib concern

Any Bangladesh versus India cricket match creates extra heat and one in the World Cup adds extra dimension, so when these two teams meet at Pune on Thursday the tournament may expect a cliffhanger.

Pre-tournament favourites India are flying as the hosts beat Australia convincingly before clinching a comprehensive victory against their arch-rivals Pakistan and beat Afghanistan in the match in between.

On the other hand Bangladesh made a good start defeating Afghanistan but conceded two big losses against England and New Zealand to put them on the brink.

The situation got more complex for them as their captain Shakib al Hasan got injured during the match against New Zealand and his fitness became the main discussion point at the press conference ahead of the game.

“If he is not ready to play, we won't risk him. But if he's ready, then there's a chance of him playing tomorrow,” said Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha.

“He had a good batting session yesterday and did a little bit of running between the wickets. We did a scan today, so we are waiting for the results. At the moment he is okay. We haven't tried bowling yet. So, he will come tomorrow morning and we will assess him again and then make a decision,” added the coach.