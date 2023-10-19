Bangladesh upbeat to face India amidst Shakib concern

Any Bangladesh versus India cricket match creates extra heat and one in the World Cup adds extra dimension, so when these two teams meet at Pune on Thursday the tournament may expect a cliffhanger.
Pre-tournament favourites India are flying as the hosts beat Australia convincingly before clinching a comprehensive victory against their arch-rivals Pakistan and beat Afghanistan in the match in between.
On the other hand Bangladesh made a good start defeating Afghanistan but conceded two big losses against England and New Zealand to put them on the brink.
The situation got more complex for them as their captain Shakib al Hasan got injured during the match against New Zealand and his fitness became the main discussion point at the press conference ahead of the game.
“If he is not ready to play, we won't risk him. But if he's ready, then there's a chance of him playing tomorrow,” said Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha.
“He had a good batting session yesterday and did a little bit of running between the wickets. We did a scan today, so we are waiting for the results. At the moment he is okay. We haven't tried bowling yet. So, he will come tomorrow morning and we will assess him again and then make a decision,” added the coach.
“Any injury situation, first, it's the medical staff. They give us their opinion. And either they're green light or red light. They give us education on what the players are, where the players are at. And then if they think that there's no risk and that the player get the choice of playing the game or not, then it comes to captain and the coach to think that is that a risk in terms of playing, in terms of tactically, whether if it is not 100% or you can do one discipline or both discipline. Yeah, that's how the process works.”
Bangladesh failed to get past 250-run mark in this tournament so far and despite having a batting heavy side for all three matches their main concern is the batting and it will be under scrutiny as Pune surface is expected to be one of the most conducive ones for batters.
Hatuhuru believed his team would find the rhythm in batting through this match.
“This wicket is probably the best batting wicket we came across so far. And even the practice wickets were similar, really good. We had a really good net session yesterday. We haven't put up complete batting performance, or to that matter, complete performance with the ball and bat so far. So, we are expected to do a complete performance. And we know that when we play as a team and we perform to our capabilities and we have beat big teams. We have done well in the past. So, I think fingers crossed, we are due for one of those days.”
Bangladesh faced severe criticism about their batting order as it looked unsettled and brittle. Meheidy Hasan Miraz is often promoted in the order, Towhid Hridoy and Najmul Hossain, who have been in good form over a year, had to bat lower than to their normal positions and struggled.
But the coach said their communication is good and they know about the plans.
“The batting order, we go by according to our strategy as well as what we think is the best combination for that game and we have communicated to the players very well in advance. We have trained the way we wanted to play as well. And as you rightly said, no one has complained. There are successes and sometimes it does not work. So, we are going to stick to our plan for this World Cup.”
Bangladesh bowling has been more or less impressive but the coach claimed they have different plans for India.
“We have a plan against India. Probably we have a different combination according to the wicket as well as the opposition.”
Hathuru indicated Bangladesh may go with an extra bowler considering the strength of Indian batting and he firmly said his team is not unsettled.”
“Ideal combination on a wicket like this, you need to have an extra bowling option, because the wicket is going to be good, and India has a very strong batting lineup. So that's one consideration we are thinking of.”
“I don't think this team is unsettled. We are not performing to our expectations and I know definitely players wanted to do better than what they have been doing. As I said before, we haven't had a complete performance with the batting group. Some games we perform and we haven't put a complete batting performance yet. So hopefully this game, because we got a really good pitch to bat on, and we are expecting them to have a good complete batting performance tomorrow.”