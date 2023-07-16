Bangladesh clinch T20 series against Afghanistan

Bangladesh won their final T20 match against Afghanistan by six wickets to clinch the two-match series by 2-0 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Bangladesh chased down the target of 119 runs from 17 overs with five balls to spare in the rain-curtailed match.

Shamim Hossain struck a boundary in the first ball of the final over to give the home side, who won the solitary Test match but lost the ODI series by 2-1, victory in the shortest format.

Captain Shakib al Hasan, who played a crucial role, remained not out on 18 off 11 balls on the other side of the wicket.

Openers made the chase easy for Bangladesh as they reached 66 without losing any wicket at the end of eighth over with an easy equation of 53 off 54 balls.