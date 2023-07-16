Bangladesh clinch T20 series against Afghanistan

Bangladesh won their final T20 match against Afghanistan by six wickets to clinch the two-match series by 2-0 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Bangladesh chased down the target of 119 runs from 17 overs with five balls to spare in the rain-curtailed match.
Shamim Hossain struck a boundary in the first ball of the final over to give the home side, who won the solitary Test match but lost the ODI series by 2-1, victory in the shortest format.
Captain Shakib al Hasan, who played a crucial role, remained not out on 18 off 11 balls on the other side of the wicket.
Openers made the chase easy for Bangladesh as they reached 66 without losing any wicket at the end of eighth over with an easy equation of 53 off 54 balls.
But, like the previous match, Bangladesh batters seemed to lose their way a little in the middle as Litton Kumer Das, who played some breathtaking strokes, could fetch just one run in the next over from Azmatullah before getting dismissed by Mujeeb ur Rahman in the first delivery of the 10th over scoring 35 off 36.
Afif Hossain, who scored 24 off 20 with the aid of two sweetly timed sixes, got out two balls later to put the home side under pressure.
Azmatullah got rid of Najmul Hossain (4) in the next over and more importantly conceded just six runs to reduce Bangladesh to 76-3. At that stage the equation was 43 off 36.
But Towhid Hriody, the hero of the first match, added 31 runs with Shakib from 21 balls to tilt the balance to the favour of the batting side.
Towhid got out off Azmatullah in the 15th over after scoring a six but Shakib and Shamim made sure Bangladesh reached the shore safely.
Earlier, Bangladesh bowlers and fielders did well to contain the opponents to 116-7.
Taskin Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers picking up three wickets conceding 33 runs but left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed was the most effective despite not taking any wicket as he gave away just 15 runs from four overs.
Skipper Shakib-al-Hasan was also economical as he conceded 15 runs from three overs and picked up two wickets.
Afghanistan, who were sent to bat, lost their opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the fifth ball of the first over and his partner Hazratullah Zazai followed him two overs later scoring only four runs.
Mustafiz conceded 13 runs in the sixth over but Nasum and Hasan Mahmud bowled tightly and when the rain arrived the visitors were on 40-2 after 7.3 overs.
After the resumption Nasum continued his accurate bowling and could get wickets had Shakib and Litton Kumer Das not dropped Mohammad Nabi in consecutive deliveries.
Mustafiz leaked 15 runs in his second over that saw tourists alleviating their run rate over six but Shakib picked up two wickets and gave away just five runs in the next over to rein in the run rate.
Azmatullah Omarzai and Karim Zanat played a few strokes in the middle overs but Mustafiz gave away just three runs in the penultimate over and Taskin conceded seven in the final over to contain Afghanistan under 120.
Azmatullah scored highest 25 while Zadran and Janat made 22 and 20 respectively.