Chandimal powers Sri Lanka’s lead past 300 against Pakistan

Red hot Dinesh Chandimal struck his second successive half-century to take Sri Lanka’s lead past 300 and thwart the Pakistan attack on day three of the opening Test on Monday.

The hosts were 329 for nine when bad light stopped play for the day in Galle.

Chandimal, on 86, and Prabath Jayasuriya, on four, were batting at close of play with Sri Lanka leading by 333 in their second innings.